Right now, 19 girls and women between the ages of 18 and 39 (five of whom are believed to be dead) are in the hands of Hamas terrorists. While we celebrated International Women's Day last week with flowers, dinners and protests for more equality, they lived in constant fear of having their bodies used as repositories of hate and terror. This is how these women live, now, in the tunnels, in the underground of humanity, in the worst, the unimaginable.

October 7th left the world shocked by the violence committed by terrorists. The images of barbarity were recorded by the aggressors themselves, proud of their achievement: feminicide and rape, an essential part of the plans, were carried out with “praise”.

In the images, a young woman with bloody pants on her private parts is placed with her hands tied inside a car; another, half-naked, is taken away in the back of a pickup truck, with her legs broken in half, while the terrorists spit on them to the sound of “allahu akbar”; another scene shows men coming and going in a small room where a woman suffers consecutive rapes. The attackers filmed while they raped, tortured, disemboweled and burned women alive. These are some examples of pure and predatory sadism never seen publicly, of an act of war that included systematic and deliberate sexual violence.

Still with blood on his hands, one of the terrorists calls his parents: “Daddy, I'm talking to you from a Jewish woman's cell phone! I killed her! I killed her husband! I killed ten with my own hands!” Parents are proud.

Resignation was widespread on the fateful 7th of October. However, it didn't take many days for the commas, relativizations and denialism of evil to emerge. The contempt was conniving, the organizations that should have spoken out promptly remained silent, which created courage for some to question the veracity of the accusations and even insinuated that the victims deserved their fate. Perhaps because they think that being in solidarity with Jewish women means giving in to “colonial feminism” or because they believe that the rapes were “acts of resistance”. In fact, for them, women deserved what they suffered for one reason only: because they were Jews.

The argument that gender-based violence was “a valid response” to the suffering of the Palestinian people — which is also a huge humanitarian tragedy — and that Israel’s offensive in Gaza outweighs the terror it suffered is reckless and inconsistent. as if it were a dispute of numbers. Discrediting women to believe in Hamas is the classic inversion of the position of the victim as guilty, which, paradoxically, contributes to the process of dehumanization of both Jews and Palestinians.

It is in this ideological climate that the UN report appears. The week leading up to International Women's Day broke a silence so violent regarding the violation of women's rights. After five months, the UN decided to speak out, releasing a report with substantial evidence that sexual crimes were committed by Hamas and are still being carried out against the surviving hostages. It is still a landmark, even because the UN never sympathized with the Jewish State and was scandalously slow even in recognizing early evidence of sexual assault.

Among the crimes included in the report are gang rapes, sexual assault and torture, necrophilia and genital mutilation. The report notes, among other details, that “at least two incidents of rape of female corpses,” “bodies found naked and/or bound, and in one case gagged,” and “clear and convincing information that sexual violence occurred, including rape , sexualized torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment against some women and children” during the period of captivity.

That should be more than enough. It is not! And it will not be as long as anti-Semitism speaks louder, as long as it distorts logic and labels oppressors and oppressed under the subjective criterion of prejudice. Justifying gender-based violence against a group of women just because you don't agree with the politics of the country you live in is weakening the female cause as a whole. Critics of Israel's policies can raise objections to its government while at the same time recognizing and condemning terrorism.

In the documentary “Screams Before Silence” [Gritos antes do silêncio]in Sheryl Sandberga philanthropist and known for her fight against inequality, gathered testimonies from some freed hostages.

One of them, 17-year-old Agam Goldstein-Almog, told stories of girls being sexually assaulted while in captivity. “He got into the shower and put a gun to her head and started kissing her, and she started crying… he took off all her clothes and touched her all over her body. He asked her to touch her member in every way and touched her [área genital] also. She told me she just wouldn't stop crying and he wouldn't stop doing what he was doing to her. And he likes it,” she said. “And all this time, his gun was against her head.”

We know that other sexual crimes against women have been committed in times of war. Anyone who denies or mitigates the atrocities committed against Jewish women opens the way for other violence — this is called anti-Semitism, selective feminism. Women's rights apply to everyone, without exception, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, culture, social level, education. If the preservation of the rights of all is not guaranteed, the rights of none will be guaranteed.

Becky S. Korich is a lawyer and writer.