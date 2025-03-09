It has been one of the most viewed on the Netflix platform. His influence has reached sectors such as fashion, and it is Of those series that hook at the beginning at the end. The squid game He has made history in the world of ‘streaming’, and in gastronomy, we do not tell you. It is a project of Korean origin with which, in part, we have discovered various curiosities about the culture of the Asian country, such as Dalgona Gandy, the popular cookie that comes out in the first season.

This cookie is made of melted sugar and bicarbonate, and It is very easy to do at home. However, in Barcelona, ​​there is a place where you can enjoy it as if we were competing in the popular ‘Squid Game’. In fact, they give you the sweet in the way you prefer, and you have to cut it perfectly so as not to lose the game. The prize? Keep reading and you will discover it.

The Barcelona cafeteria where to try Bubble Teas and play the iconic challenge of the Korean cookie

Q Tea is a small Barcelona cafeteria specialized in the ‘Bubble Tea’. This drink is also known as ‘bubble tea’. Its origin is Taiwanese And one of the main ingredients that it carries are the pearls of Tapioca. In turn, it has several benefits for the agency. For example, is rich in fiberideal to control digestion.

In what tea you have the opportunity to win a free drink doing The challenge of the cookie that comes out in The squid game. As Juanjo Monje explains in the video above, you must choose the way you prefer and cut it perfectly, With the help of a stick. “I encourage you to try it because the challenge is not impossible to achieve,” says the creator of content that accumulates more than ninety thousand followers on Instagram.

The cafeteria is located at number 44 of the Passeig Sant Joan, in Barcelona. In Google, many users have left positive comments about the premises. Some have described it as a good alternative to innovate and try tea in a different way. “It is an excellent option for tea lovers and refreshing drinks,” said one.





Another user showed his opinion on the peculiar challenge inspired by the Korean series available in Netflix. He said the following: “A different experience in Q Tea Barcelona. I went to try the famous Game of the “Squid game” And it was interesting. I managed to cut two cookies, and as a gift they gave me another cookie and a shake, which was quite good. ”

