Momentary ability Your minimum qualification should be 10 + 2 or higher secondary certificate. However, some brokers may prefer at least a bachelor’s degree before appointing you as their sub-broker. Also, you should have knowledge about financial markets. There are many exams you can give to prove your qualification to be a good broker. Some of the well-known examinations are NCFM (NSE certification in Financial Markets), BCSM (BSE certification on securities markets), NISM courses, etc.

What documents are needed When you and your broker are qualified, you will have to gather some documents. These include some ID and documents such as PAN card, Aadhaar card and education proof (eg some brokers make 10 + 2 educational qualification mandatory). In addition, proof of your residence and address of your office will be required with photographs and a CA’s reference letter. Check if anything other than this is necessary.

Choose a brokerage firm wisely You should never sell anything that no one is willing to buy. Because of this, do intensive research about brokerage firms. Try to find out who the investors are like. Your broker should have good brand equity and recall value. Will be helpful in acquiring new customers. Generally, customers give priority to firms that have flat fee structures, value-added services, and also offer spot-on recommendations.

Check requirements There are certain conditions for becoming a sub-broker that you must meet. As a sub-broker or master franchise owner you will need about 200 square feet of office space. This space usually depends on the brokerage firm you are going with. You will also have to pay a refundable fee of about one to two lakh or more rupees. Finally check your broker’s commission structure. However, with current conditions and a work-from-home option, the need for a commercial space may be optional

Give basic information Initially request a call back from the chosen broking firm. Information about you, education and previous work (Job or Profession) will be obtained on the phone itself. In addition, some basic questions will also be asked. Its purpose is to make sure that both you and your broker are thinking alike.

Registration fee and account activation Finally, you will need to submit a registration fee. After making the payment you will receive the business tag of your account. Depending on your broker, you and your employees will receive training and information on trading platforms, customer support and marketing mechanisms. After this you can start your work. When the work starts, it will obviously start earning.

The question arises that how can a Sub Broker be made? First, know what a sub-broker is. A sub-broker is one who helps investors in buying and selling securities in the markets. A sub-broker is not a trading member of the Stock Exchange, but he assists stock brokers in providing services to clients. Once you decide to become a sub-broker, know what you need to do. Share broking firmTelling you step guide: –