Colombians and, surely, many people around the world have among their plans to visit, live or study in countries like USA. However, in several situations, people hold back from following that dream because the opportunities of obtaining the American visa They seem far from the short-term goals of the interested parties.

For this reason, one of the doubts that has arisen around this topic is whether A person who has a report in DataCrédito is or is not eligible to have the visa approved.

When a subject is going to apply for a visa to get into to the United States, you must meet a series of requirements, according to the type of visa.

So keep in mind that visa exists tourism and visitors, of businessof employment, studies and exchangesof immigrant and others.

For example, if a person wishes to obtain and travel with a tourist visa, it is mandatory that they meet the following: documentsaccording to the web portal of the United States Embassy in Colombia:

Currently, applying for an American visa from Colombia can take at least two years. Photo:iStock Share

Passport valid for travel to the United States: Your passport must be valid for at least six months beyond your period of stay in the United States (unless exempt by country-specific agreements).

Your passport must be valid for at least six months beyond your period of stay in the United States (unless exempt by country-specific agreements). Nonimmigrant Visa Application, Form DS-160 confirmation page.

Form DS-160 confirmation page. Receipt of payment of the application fee, If you must pay before the interview.

If you must pay before the interview. Photo: will upload your photo while you complete the DS-160 form online. If the photo upload fails, you will need to bring a printed photo in the format explained in the Photo Requirements.

You may be asked Additional documents to establish if you are qualified. For example:

The purpose of your trip.

Your intention to leave the United States after your trip.

Your ability to pay all travel costs.

Your financial solvency.

Data about your lifestyle in your home country.

midatacredito Portal Photo:Datacredit Share

Do you check the status of your Datacrédito for visa approval to the United States?



The United States Embassy Colombia has said that Being reported in risk centers is not an impediment to obtaining the visa.

However, you should keep in mind that the approval of this document that allows you to legally enter and leave this North American country will depend on several factors, including your economic solvency and the social ties that determine that you are linked to your country of origin.

So, although it is not a straightjacket to be 100 percent up to date with risk centers, Yes, it is important to demonstrate that your financial situation is stable and this implies having the minimum of debts or not having none.

LADY DANIELA ORTIZ GONGORA

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more news…