Abdominal swelling can cause discomfort, tiredness, nausea and can affect the quality of our life: 8 effective remedies to reduce it and live more serenely

The stomach bloating It is an annoying problem that affects many people and can cause feelings of discomfort and a distended stomach. To deal with this problem and prevent its formation, it is important to follow some simple tips that can help reduce it and promote proper digestion. Before starting any self-treatment, it is essential to identify the underlying cause of the swelling and consult a doctor to rule out serious or chronic medical conditions.

Only after obtaining the opinion of a professional is it advisable to follow these 8 valuable tips that will help you improve the quality of your life.

8 remedies against abdominal swelling

L’physical exercise Regular: Engaging in moderate physical activity can help promote bowel movements and reduce bloating. Even a short walk can help ease stomach discomfort.

L’Self-massage: Massaging the abdominal area can help reduce swelling and promote digestive comfort. However, if you experience pain during manipulation, it is important to stop and consult a healthcare professional. Limit your intake of alcohols sugars: Sweeteners such as xylitol, erythritol, and maltitol can cause excessive gas formation. It is advisable to pay attention to your body’s reaction and limit your intake if necessary. Identify trigger foods: If you suspect that certain foods may be causing bloating, consult a doctor to identify any intolerances or digestive problems.

Avoid carbonated drinks: they can trap the gas in the stomach, causing bloating. Opt for healthier alternatives like lemon water or peppermint tea. Supplements probiotics: improve intestinal flora and reduce bloating. Consult a healthcare professional to determine which supplement is best for you. Limit foods that promote gas transit in the intestines: avoid excessive consumption of beans, cruciferous vegetables, lentils, onions and apples. Keep a food diary can help control the quantity and frequency of foods introduced daily. Reduce the consumption of salt: Sodium is known to cause water retention and bloating. Pay attention to food labels and limit your salt intake to 500mg or less per day to promote better digestive health.

By following these simple instructions you will be able to notice immediate relief and avoid the discomfort of feeling bloated, heavy and tired.

