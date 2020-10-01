Nowadays, many automatic gearbox cars are available in the market. With the help of these cars, the hassle of changing gears with repeated hands is over. But often people make five such mistakes while driving a manual gear, which can cause a lot of damage to the gearbox and engine. We are telling you those five big mistakes that you should never make while driving a car with manual gearbox.

Do not put long legs on the clutch

When driving a car with a manual gearbox, people drive by putting their feet on the clutch, or pressing the half-clutch. Do not do this at all, due to this the clutch plates of the vehicle deteriorate quickly and later it also affects your pocket.

Hand the gear lever while changing gears

Most people place one hand on the steering and the other hand on the gearlever. Placing a hand on the gear lever can come in contact with the selector fork rotating collar and there is a possibility of changing the gear. Therefore, when the gear has to be changed, only the gear lever should be engaged and both hands are required to be on the steering.

Pressure on the engine

While driving a car with a manual gearbox, people forget to change the gear, even at high speed people drive in the 2nd and 3rd gears, due to which the engine is under pressure and there is a possibility of considerable damage to the gearbox. Therefore gears should be changed according to speed.

Do not do this on signal

It is often seen that people do not stop the engine at red light, as well as keep the car in gear, due to which the clutch also has to be pressed. By doing this, the engine and gearbox are not only disadvantaged, but the fuel consumption also increases. So always turn off the engine on the signal.

Take care in hilly areas

The best manual gearbox remains on hilly areas, but often people keep pressing the clutch while driving on hilly paths, this causes the car to go without gear, and the car starts going backwards. So keep the car in gear while mounting and use the clutch only while changing the gear.

