The air fryers They have become a basic in many kitchens. Its success is no accident: they allow cookreducing the use of oil, and get crispy and tasty results In less time than traditional methods. But, like any appliance, there is a time when you consider: what if I could get even more out of it?

It is here where accessories come into play. It is no longer enough to put the food in the bucket and wait: the accessories for air fryers They expand the possibilities of cooking, facilitate tasks and allow new recipes to experience without complications. Specific molds, tweezers, oil sprayers and more: A range of utensils that transforms any air fryer into a more versatile and efficient kitchen equipment.

Next, we review some of the more useful accessories for your Airfryer. All of them are designed to improve the experience of use, make cleaning easier and, above all, help you prepare varied dishes without wasting time.

Cecofry Accessory Kit for cooking in the ‘Airfyer’

Take the most of your Cecofry with this complete pack of accessories that will allow you to cook hundreds of recipes in the most comfortable and effective way. | Cecotec





When you buy an air fryer, it is easy to stay in the basic recipes: fried potatoes, chicken, some roasted vegetables … but you dare to explore a little more, this CECOFRY FREEDORAS ACCESSORIES KIT It can help you open the option of options. Includes up to eight different utensilsdesigned to adapt to fryers between 5 and 6.5 liters of capacity.

Among its most useful accessories is Pizza moldwhich allows you to prepare crispy bases without resorting to the oven, or the pastry moldideal for biscuits and desserts without the dough directly touching the bucket. It also includes one Asar grid, skewer skewersa Metallic support and a Bread toast support. And to cook it is cleaner, the pack comes with a 100 ml oil dispenser bottle And some Silicone tip tweezers.

The advantage of this kit is that it expands in a simple way the type of preparations you can make in your airfryer, and also the accessories are Suitable for dishwasher. All this without occupying too much space in the kitchen.

Cecofry Paper Pack to keep the fryer clean



This pack includes 150 papers adapted to the air fryer to guarantee its uniform food cleaning and distribution. Cecotec





One of the main challenges of air fryers is to keep the bucket in good condition after several uses. Although its cleaning is not usually complicated, it is usual that there are remains of fat or small stains difficult to eliminate. He Cecofry Paper Pack It is a practical option to prevent this from happening.

This pack of 150 disposable papers It is designed to line the interior of the bucket. In this way, the remains of food or excess fat remain in the paper and do not directly dirty the container. Also, being specifically designed for air fryersThey allow air to circulate correctly and that food is cooking evenly. They are a good option if you are looking to lengthen the useful life of the fryer and do not want to waste time cleaning after each use.





Silicone molds for all types of recipes



This pack includes 3 silicone molds with a circular shape, ideal for air fryers. | Cecotec





Silicone molds have gained popularity for their versatility and ease of use. He Cecofry Bucket Pack includes three molds of different sizesmanufactured in high quality and free silicone of BPA. They are ideal For fryers between 2 and 4.5 litersalthough they can also be used in furnaces, microwave and even freezers.

The advantage of these molds is that they offer a Uniform heat distribution and facilitate the drainage of excess oil, which allows crunchy textures to be obtained without the food soaked. In addition, they support extreme temperatures –From -40 ° C to 250 ° C– And they have an non -stick surface, which simplifies cleaning.

If you usually prepare varied recipes and look for an accessory that helps you prevent food from sticking to the bucket, these molds are a highly recommended option.

For those who enjoy homemade pastry



These silicone molds are specifically designed to make up to six perfect donuts and muffins in each use. Cecotec





The pastry in the air fryer is one of those uses that many do not explore … until they discover how easy it is. He Cecofry Sweetbake XL Pack It is designed for those who want to prepare sweets in a simple and fast way. Includes Two silicone molds for donuts (six cavities each), Six molds for muffins and Two silicone brushes.

These accessories are especially useful for those who have a Air fryer from 9 to 11 literssince they adjust to perfection and allow to cook several units at the same time. Being manufactured in nonstick siliconethey facilitate the demold and prevent desserts from breaking when they are removed.

Also, being BPA freeThey guarantee food security and offer a healthy alternative to traditional molds.

The perfect ally to control the oil



This spray oil doses the oil and uses the amount required for each food to cook. Angela Montañez | Cecotec





Oil is one of the key elements when cooked with air fryers. Although it is needed in less quantity than in traditional frying, applying it evenly is essential to achieve a good result. He Polka Oilspray 1000 Cecofry It is a spray that allows you to dose the exact amount of oil you need in each recipe.

His Glass body and his stainless steel lid They give it a resistant and elegant design. Is Compact, easy to save and very light (200 g), which facilitates its use at any time. Thanks to its fine spray, you can cover foods such as vegetables, meats or fish without adding an excess oil.

If you seek to cook in a healthier way without giving up the taste, this accessory is a basic.

