Xavi Hernández have made a decision: Miralem Pjanic will continue next season in the ranks of FC Barcelona. The Bosnian footballer has ended up convincing the coach in this preseason in which he has taken advantage of his minutes so well.
It treats of one of the players that less fitted with Ronald Koeman, not only in the football, also in the personal. We can confirm this thanks to some statements that the former Juventus footballer granted once his arrival in the Turkish Besiktas was finalized.
The Catalan coach has used him in the preseason in the position of Sergio Busquets, and the Bosnian has responded perfectly. He would be a key figure in Badía’s rotation period, who is no longer there to play the ninety minutes of all the matches of the campaign.
This new piece could be the first movement of a chain effect that would end with the transfer of Nico González or Pablo Torre. These are two players that Xavi likes, but if Barça accumulates players in the center of the field, the only thing it will achieve is that the youngsters see their number of minutes tremendously reduced.
It is also essential for its continuity to occur that the player accepts a salary reduction. He is, to this day, one of the footballers who earns the most in the Barcelona squad, and his stay in the team is justified as one more element of the rotation of the midfield capable of contributing what is asked of him but from a secondary role.
So far there is nothing official, but in principle the Barcelona technical team is not looking for a way out for a player who, a priori, had the transferable sign from the first minute.
#Xavi #intends #Miralem #Pjanic #stay #Barcelona
Leave a Reply