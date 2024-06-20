He would hardly understand that Nintendo is in a delicate moment, the one in which it has to manage the change of generation (with a lot of optimism, given the results of Nintendo Switch), while Xbox is finding it extremely difficult to expand its market , despite the crackling supply of first-party titles. It is also unlikely that he will understand that Sony is the market leader, given that it is the one that has presented the least and worst. We are not just talking about the apparent quality of the games, but also the way of showing them. Naturally, they would lack a lot of information, but we certainly can’t expect aliens to keep up to date on the video game market.

If an alien came down to earth these days and tried to understand the video game market only from summer events as soon as they took place, the last of which was the Nintendo Direct, one would deduce that Xbox and Nintendo are in full health, while PlayStation much less so.

Aliens don’t lie

In short, what they would see is a Nintendo Direct full of first-party and third-party games, an Xbox Showcase overflowing with valuable innovations and a State of Play that is not exactly top-of-the-class, to put it mildly, saved in the corner only by Astro Bot is the result of the terrible planning of recent years.

A Metroid Prime 4 Beyond shootout

I don’t believe much in exclusives, which no longer determine the market. People choose one platform over another for reasons that often have nothing to do with offering games they couldn’t find elsewhere. After all, the most played on all platforms are generally titles that are found (almost) everywhere, such as Fortnite, FIFA, Roblox, Minecraft, GTA 5 and similar.

It is likely that in 2024 it will be more important to follow the community with which you have interacted for years than to sit there making evaluations on this or that upcoming game, evaluations that are made by fewer and fewer people. Like old ladies who always watch the same program on TVevaluating the changes that are made from edition to edition, many gamers are more interested in the updates of the games they have loved for years, than in the upcoming new features, to which they will probably pay very little attention, an attitude reflected for example in the main event of the Summer Game Fest, where major updates to existing games took up a good portion of the evening.

One of the mounts from DOOM: The Dark Ages

Video games have long entered adulthood and they have become mass products that follow the economic and social logic of the masses, not caring about the old world. Whether it is good or bad will be determined by posterity. It is up to us only to record the change.

In a similar framework it is clear that sales of a console like the PS5 follow different lines from those still followed by the PS4 or previous consoles. Titles like Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth or Final Fantasy XVI, which generate so much excitement among traditional players, ended up achieving modest results, where the least considered, at least at the level of industry chatter, Helldivers 2 and Sea of ​​Thieves (to remain in the PlayStation field), they did enormous numbers (they are still doing them).

So I don’t want to be too caustic, also because I personally really enjoyed the Nintendo Direct and the Xbox Showcase, but to think that similar events still determine who knows what is quite naive. Nintendo has proven that Nintendo Switch is still alive and well, Xbox still has a lot to say, but it remains to be seen whether this performative strength will translate into actual sales. In the case of Nintendo it is probable, in the case of Xbox I hope so, also because it would be a shame to see studios and games of the caliber of many of those that have been shown fail, but we struggle to imagine a decline in PS5, even in the face of the abyss of first party releases in the coming months.