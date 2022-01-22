The Cartagena coach assured this Saturday that his team can “opt for anything” and “fight for ambitious goals.” As long as the away numbers improve, they manage to “balance” the balance of goals against (31 in 23 games) and go step by step. “If we run, work and have football, we can opt for anything,” said Luis Carrión, prior to this Monday’s visit (Reale Arena, 9:00 p.m.) to Real Sociedad B.

The Catalan coach is confident that this Sunday Pedro Alcalá can find good feelings. The central defender from Mazarrón rejoined the group this Saturday, where David Andújar and Luna, one of the positives for coronavirus, continued without being seen. Uruguayan defender Gastón Silva is safely out due to suspension. And the club is pending to receive “papers” from the American league to be able to register the Croatian Toni Datkovic in LaLiga. “You work with uncertainty. But the team has worked well [durante los 15 días de parón], many things and we will get a quite competitive eleven, “he assured.

Carrión recalled that “it is not easy” to win in the Second Division, that Real Sociedad B “has improved”, despite remaining anchored in relegation and once again put their feet on the ground. “I have seen very good squads go down and others not so good, but competitive, go up,” he said, adding later: “We have to show what we want on the pitch.”

He also insisted on the need not to make distinctions between home and away games. “It doesn’t have to be very different. Here [en el Cartagonova] we have our people. But outside, although there is not much on Monday, there will be a lot watching us on TV hoping that we will play a good game. Regarding Antoñito’s situation in this market, now that David Simón has left, Carrión made it clear that «the intention remains the same: try to find a way out. But this football thing goes around a lot. And what today is one way, tomorrow may be another. We want the best for everyone.”