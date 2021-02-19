You may have noticed a change to the title of our news cast this week. We’ve dropped the “next-gen” part for a few reasons. One, the next-gen consoles aren’t next-gen any more. We’re firmly in the current-gen now! Two, we always end up talking about all sorts of games – PC games, mobile games, and even Nintendo games. Which brings me on to number three: this week’s Nintendo Direct!

Eurogamer News Cast – Nintendo Direct special

Splatoon 3! The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD! No Breath of the Wild 2! Not Metroid Prime 4! Not Bayonetta 3! Join us in the video as Eurogamer news editor Tom Phillips, guides writer Lottie Lynn and me discuss the first Nintendo Direct in a year. There was a huge amount of anticipation for the show. Did it meet your expectations? Did it meet ours? Let’s find out.