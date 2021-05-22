Have 82 yearsBut his age was not an impediment to becoming a social media influencer. His name is Alfonso, he is Spanish and has more than 50 thousand followers on Twitter, where you simply write what you think. This is how this Friday the man decided to write a few lines about the love of his life.

Somewhat melancholic, nostalgic, aware of the finiteness of life, the most beloved grandfather of the networks published a message about his beloved Maria. He did not imagine that his words were going to become a devastating viral phenomenon.

“Dear friendsI’m a little hurt today. You will see: in the afternoons I see my Maria asleep on the sofa and I see his face already with some wrinkle than another and, of course, is that in July he will be 80 years old “, began writing this veteran in love.

The grandfather who went viral with his love letter to his wife.

“I remember many things from my youth, very happy times that we have spent together and some not so happy. But there have been more good guys than bad guys and I think I love her so much that I won’t be able to live without her if I miss her. I know that many of you will think that I am an old cunt and fool and also heavy, but I can’t stop saying what I feel for this person who has been with me all my life and who has always had me in love and now too, “he continued.

Alfonso confessed that many days he is sad knowing that death is closer every day: “Sometimes i get sad thinking lately about what We are already very old and that what we have will end some day somehow “.

But the problem for him is not death but what life could be without his Mary: “If we lived another life I swear that I would look for it again until I found it. “

Viral phenomenon

In less than 24 hours, the message from Alfonso already had more than 190,000 thousand “likes” and shared by another 43,000. Many users of the social network have not hesitated to give him their full support and encourage him by pointing out enjoy every moment and stay with everything lived.

Faced with the innumerable expressions of affection, Alfonso has been tremendously grateful: “I have to thank you all for your attention to me. I am trying to answer you but there are so many of you that it is impossible for me. Besides that I am not at all fast typing. I love you all a lot and I will never forget you. “

“I am hallucinating with the dissemination of what I wrote yesterday, it seems to me perhaps a bit exaggerated. Anyway, I am very surprised by these reactions in young people who sometimes seem to have anything and everything and it turns out that they are very sensitive to certain things, including love. “

“The truth is that with what all our youth is going through, a pandemic, garbage employment contracts, precariousness, difficulties in studying and So that I am going to say more, that they pay attention to an old man like me touches my heart “.

You really are wonderful, I will not see it anymore but I hope that our country will go back and that all of you who are now having a bad time can be happy and that everything turns out well. And don’t forget that loving is much better than hating. I love you all a thousand kisses and hugs. “