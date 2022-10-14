Amalia will have to study abroad, where this narcotic scum has less to offer than here. Fortunately, there are still countries with a decent rule of law! Every Dutch person with a bit of self-respect should leave this dilapidated Netherlands. Our ancestors did their best to make something good out of this, but it turns out to have been pearls for swine.
Astrid Beek
3 hours ago
Amsterdam has been the most criminal city in the Netherlands for years. Amsterdam has also been proving for years that nothing ‘royal’ can be done without rabble being given space. It is therefore a mystery to me why Amalia wanted to study there. The Netherlands is a lot bigger than Amsterdam alone and it is generally a lot more pleasant to stay outside that city.
Angela Den Oude
4 hours ago
Women have not been safe for years… Recently there was also an Amsterdam student ‘men’s choir’ that sang about women…. And go for a nice walk on the boulevard or lie on the beach… But now that it concerns someone of nobility, there is great commotion, while there are always at least 2 guards around… Something that Mr PR De Vries rejected…
L Lansbergen
5 hours ago
That important people must be protected may be big news here, but has been happening in many foreign countries since time immemorial. We were an exception for a long time (foreign journalists looked with amazement at Mark Rutte who cycled to the Binnenhof on his bicycle and an apple), but now we have unfortunately also become a ‘normal’ country……
Of course that is sad in and in that someone is in danger. No more for a future head of state than for any other ordinary citizen who no longer dares to walk the streets at night. Whether these are women or the elderly, all very sad. Unfortunately, many have to make do with no personal security, just stay indoors after sunset. Against our better judgement, we continue to call it a society.
Peter de Jong
