Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/12/2023 – 17:55

The government leader in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE), stated this Saturday, the 9th, that there should be a budget deficit next year if necessary. The deputy assessed that the pursuit of the goal of eliminating the deficit in public accounts could cause the party to lose the municipal elections. He also defended that it is necessary to “mobilize militancy well” so that the party can emerge victorious in the dispute for mayors in 2024.

Guimarães spoke for around 15 minutes during a panel at the PT Electoral Conference, in Brasília. “I was just there talking to President Gleisi (Hoffmann). If we have to run a deficit, we will have to do it. Because otherwise, we won’t win the election in 2024,” he said.

At the same event, Gleisi and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, disagreed on the direction of the government’s economic policy. After the PT president criticized the goal of ending the fiscal hole, the head of the economic team said that “it is not true” that the deficit in public accounts generates growth. “There is no such correspondence, that is not how the economy works,” declared Haddad.

The dispute in the government over the fiscal target heated up at the end of October, when Lula said that it would be “hardly” possible for the government to close the gap in public accounts in 2024. Given this statement, the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, increased the pressure for a change in the target to a 0.50% deficit next year.

However, Haddad managed to convince the President of the Republic to maintain the zero target at least until March, while he tries to approve projects in Congress that increase revenue.

“We need to mobilize well. It is clear that the Lula Government has a very large fiscal responsibility. Everybody knows it. Now, we have a problem”, declared Guimarães.