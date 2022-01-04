When the pouring rain surprised this woman, she thought of safeguarding her puppy with an exceptional idea: the photos

Today’s story doesn’t tell of any last-minute bailouts, no adoptions and no mistreatment. It is a story of pure, simple and infinite love that one woman proved to have towards his four-legged friend. Someone spotted this scene on the street and shot it in a video that we’re happy to go viral around the world.

Many people believe that owning a little dog just means play with them, or keep them in a corner or room and just feed them every now and then.

Nothing more wrong! Owning a dog or any other animal also means love them and protect them in any situation. Make sure they are always safe and calm. Because they love us with all their hearts and we must do the same with them.

If this is not clear to someone, this woman should not be explained to her at all nothing.

It was a day just like many others and the lady protagonist of the story was probably going out to do the expense. She had to go alone, so she decided to bring her puppy with her both for company and to give him a nice walk in the fresh air.

A storm catches the woman and the dog off guard

What the woman could not imagine was that shortly thereafter, just as she was on the street with her puppy, one heavy rain would have them surprised.

She had a umbrella, but the little dog would get wet all over, with the great risk of getting sick.

So, without thinking for a moment, the lady pulled out of the black plastic bags out of her bag and fumbled with her hands.

After a few minutes you understand she was cutting and building a fantastic one waterproof tailored for your four-legged friend. With the help of some rubber bands made sure that the cover was firmly fixed on the dog’s back, covering it neatly from the tail to the top of the head.

A message full of love and hope we are happy it went viral all over the world. We hope it can infect many people.