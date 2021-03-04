The distribution of the vaccines against the coronavirus generated a new cross between the Nation and the City of Buenos Aires, in a year in which the relationship between both administrations threatens to become much more tense in the midst of the electoral bid.

This Thursday, in a new chapter of the City’s claim to receive higher doses, the vice chief of the Buenos Aires Government, Diego Santilli, assured that they have the ability to vaccinate at a higher speed than they are doing, but held the Nation responsible.

“We are prepared to vaccinate 20 thousand people per day but we need the vaccines. We are preparing to reach 1,200,000 people in 45 days. But you have to have the vaccines. If we had a million and a half vaccines, we would vaccinate all of them in 45 days, “he said.

News in development.

JPE