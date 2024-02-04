Filippo Turetta's parents explain what they are experiencing now: they regularly go to prison to be with him

Some really important news has arrived in these hours, which concerns us Filippo Turetta. The 22-year-old finds himself locked up in the Montorio prison and almost regularly receives visits from his parents Elisatta Martini and Nicola Turetta.

At first the two did they refused to go to him, but in the end they chose to stay close to him. Months after Giulia Cecchettin's crime, they are trying to overcome and move on after you.

The Corriere della Seraspoke to the parish priest of their municipality, Don Franco Marinwho, revealing what they told him, declared:

Ours is an open wound, which has only partially healed. We will be close to him in all his steps. We understood that this is our place, we rediscovered ourselves as Filippo's parents. If we don't go to find him, who will be close to him?

Nicola and Elisabetta Turetta initially refused to visit their eldest son in district house. However, now, after receiving the necessary help, they are trying to go after you.

The words of the parish priest about Filippo Turetta's parents

When faced with a crime committed by a child, an attitude of rejection is inevitable. It took a while, they were helped and they took back their role. The sense of their being parents resurfaces. The fracture has healed. From time to time this thing resurfaces, sometimes it's overwhelming, they have a huge sense of guilt. Which throws itself at their human fragility, which ultimately is that of everyone.

These are the words of Don Franco Marin, also interviewed by The Corriere della Sera. Filippo Turetta currently appears to be an ordinary prisoner. They transferred him from the infirmary department to a ward normal.

Reads books and spends time in library. From what they say he has not yet picked up his university books again, he was enrolled in the same address as Giulia. As soon as he entered he had asked if he could start studying, but at the moment there aren't any agreements with the university.