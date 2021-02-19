We know that the State provides few doses of the coronavirus vaccine to CABA, but it is not possible to live in this uncertainty, constantly consulting a Web page without being informed about when it will open. It cannot be that they do not notify the media when the web page is opened.

I believe that priorities should be installed within the group to which I belong: health professionals with National Registration and residence in CABA.

I am a doctor, but I think the ranking of priorities should be: dentists, kinesiologists, doctors / nurses and lastly psychologists. Apdeba has filled the quotas and there is no right, since they do not have physical contact with the patients. The above yes, starting with the dentists (the most exposed) and there should also be an internal ranking by age given by the DNI or the MN.

Freelancers are working. We cannot interrupt the consultations when we receive a “comment” about the probable and indefinite opening of the shifts. We are exposed and we expose patients!

Why don’t they use the province system? One signs up showing willingness to get vaccinated and then they send an email awarding the turn. This way they could know the demand and implement a priority-based enrollment algorithm. If we cannot register, what do they expect from the elderly population? How are they going to implement it? Only a hacker can enter in a timely manner.

I would like to think that they are not hacking the page and that the GCBA is controlling this.

Adriana R. Fraga

Zaffaroni and the “attack by the government against the judges”

With the recent amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code, which make corruption trials an interminable process, impunity has been guaranteed for corrupt officials with an important advance in the plan to destroy the judicial system. In the midst of a new onslaught of the Government against the judges, and while the former judge of the Court Raúl Zaffaroni proposes to advance with an amnesty law for those convicted of corruption cases, an unusual and unprecedented judicial reform is being planned, planned by the defendants themselves .

Meanwhile, a recent survey was released, where 79% of those surveyed do not have confidence in the Judiciary and 71% do not believe that it is independent of the Executive Branch. Administering Justice is the most important function of the State, because a country cannot function without a body that protects the rights of its citizens, resolves conflicts and punishes those who break the law. And it is clear that if we lose justice, we will lose the Republic and we would be closer to becoming a dictatorship similar to that of Venezuela. To try to avoid this, it is necessary for the public and the institutions of the legal profession and law to react and publicly denounce these abuses, before it is too late.

Ricardo E. Frías

The increase in remedies for the pandemic

These days, I do not know if I prefer that some criminals in the street point a firearm at me to take away what little I have, or put the chest to the pharmacist when she tells me the total of what I owe for the prescription drugs that I acquire .

The socioeconomic situation makes us sick and out of control, and the cost of pandemic drugs to calm our ills is inaccessible to us. Despite the fact that I am among them, I feel sorry for those who have absolutely no financial resources to alleviate their ailments and illnesses. I do not know what crown the pharmaceutical industry charges so that they are allowed to take our eyes out with the prices of their products. The quality of life of Argentines today, must be measured, mainly, by the health of its inhabitants and the ability to meet the cost of medicine to recover.

Our society is physically, mentally and emotionally ill, which requires urgent medical attention, as well as access to the acquisition of medicines. Otherwise, people’s self-esteem is damaged, the town becomes depressed, and depression lowers its defenses, making it permeable to any “bug” that catches it.

To those who swore by the Holy Gospels, under the commitment that if they do not fulfill their functions well, “may God and the country demand it of them,” I advise them not to be so adventurous as to challenge God with the lack of protection of the poor and primarily needy. .

Daniel Chavez

The rise in prices that reminds you of the past

How beautiful it is to go back to the past! It brings us reminiscences and memories. Some leave us frozen and others make us euphoric. Today we are again awaiting price increases. That goes up to meat, gasoline, services and products of all kinds. And the money is not enough. Isn’t it nice to remember? It is as if a gust of icy wind passes us by the back. It leaves us paralyzed. And we see the same movie again, but horror. We have been asking questions for years and we are still doing it since we did not get answers. How long does it take to raise a calf, a chicken and a fish? How much is a liter of milk worth?

How much do they pay the producer and how much do they charge the consumer? There are mafias that rampage and control the different stages of commercialization. Bad Argentines? No. They are heretics, they are anti-Christian.

Is there not some agency that puts on long pants and takes action against those gangsters? The answer is known. “Poor deluded”. But to start a game, you have to kick off the first kick. And we are going to kick many!

Juan R. Bell

A priest and the parameter of poverty in Argentina

An Argentine working in Madagascar for the poorest, today occupies a place in the national and international media, for his work in giving back with work, responsibility and effort, dignity to those most in need. Much is being said about him, especially among those who discover him today.

Those of us who work in international humanitarian aid already knew of Father Opeka’s commitment. What is not told is that, in a report, the journalist, a little berating him and a little wanting to know, questioned him why in the 70s he went to Africa and did not stay here. His answer was clear, forceful and that makes us reflect. “There were no poor people here.” 50 years later, with 7 dictatorships, 12 non-Peronist governments and 31 Peronists managing the country, we have 50% poor people. For me, the responsible is clear. Only for me. I do not pretend that everyone realizes the cause of Argentine poverty.

Fernando Pietrobelli

