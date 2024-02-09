CASES COULD EXCEED 4 MILLION

Earlier this Friday (Feb 9), the Health Surveillance Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Ethel Maciel, said that the number of dengue cases could reach the 4.2 million mark this year. She attributed the record to the anticipation of the peak in cases, which usually happens at the end of the 1st quarter.

“We are seeing an anticipation of cases that we had not seen in other dengue epidemics. In general, the growth in cases occurs at the end of March and beginning of April, but we started to see it in January”, said Ethel Maciel.

Goiás and the Federal District received doses against the disease intended for children aged 10 and 11. According to Ethel Maciel, the idea is that, as new batches arrive, the government will expand the age range for immunization.