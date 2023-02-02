Now, that we have just started the year, there is a good opportunity to reduce the extension of universal time (billions of years) to a calendar year. That is what he proposes to us. astronomy professor Jon Willis in his book All these worlds are yours (Alpha Decay) when he identifies the cosmic calendar with the newly released almanac.

In this way, we can take time as a game, as a pastime —never better said—, and get used to the idea of ​​what follows after the last chime of the year, since, immediately, the Big Bang occurs, and with the big bang and the last grape comes the “cosmic outburst” of the fundamental particles; atoms that are going to be the fundamental ingredient of the original soup from which we come.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, because first the soup has to cool down and that happens in the early hours of the new year, as the universe begins to expand and atomic matter forms the first molecules that give rise to gas clouds. With this, stars are born at the end of the first week of January, which would correspond to hundreds of millions of years after the Big Bang.

The Milky Way began to form more than two months later, with spring. And the age of the world and its temporal dimension would be completed in August with the formation of the planets around its queen star. If we continue tearing out pages from the almanac we find ourselves in the month of November, when cells become increasingly complex, giving rise to the first multicellular organisms. In mid-December, on the 16th, we have the date that would correspond to the moment in which what is known as the Cambrian explosion occurred, the biological Big Bang that came to diversify multicellular organisms due to the oxygenation of water. This occurred about 540 million years ago.

The billions of planets that revolve around the stars that make up the Milky Way help us not only to think about the future but also to reflect on the past, without forgetting that our present is just a matter of time that is projected on the cosmic almanac of the universe

The dinosaurs appeared on Christmas Eve. And coinciding with Christmas day our first ancestors saw the light. Arriving on December 31, almost a year after the Big Bang, at quarter past ten in the morning the first apes that walked on all fours appeared and whose upright posture was achieved 12 hours later. Around 15 seconds before the end of the year chimes, we learned to write and with it to interpret the sky, and to think that behind every person who inhabits the Earth there are thirty ghosts and a world for each of them where they could stay to live forever. forever.

With this, the billions of planets that revolve around the stars that make up the Milky Way help us not only to think about the future, but also to reflect on the past without forgetting that our present is only a matter of time that it is projected in the cosmic almanac of the universe.

The great distance that separates us from the beginning of time to today can be contained in a year, as we have learned with Jon Willis in this easy-to-understand book that is a journey through space in search of a second Earth, from a place where life forms similar or equal to ours are located. There are books that are a toy and this is one of them.

the stone ax is a section where Montero GlezWith a desire for prose, he exerts his particular siege on scientific reality to show that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.