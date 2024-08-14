Fedez’s sweet words don’t go unnoticed: who is the dedication addressed to?
Fedez he’s back in the news, although this time the rumors don’t concern Chiara Ferragni or her alleged flames. The Milanese rapper has in fact decided to dedicate some words to the one who has always been by his side every day of his life.
We are referring to his personal assistant Eleonora Sesana.
Who is Eleonora Sesana?
Eleonora Sesana he is a fairly well-known person who for Fedez but it has a special value. It is in fact its personal assistantwho has always supported him and above all followed him in his private and working life.
There is not much information about her, even though she seems to be from Milan and around 33 years old. The girl has obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in tourism sciences and subsequently decided to enroll at the Bicocca University of Milan to specialize in this sector.
Before working for Fedez he attended the 24ORE Business School, where he obtained a master’s degree and started working for Dolce & Gabbana. Over time the girl has become a great friend by Fedez, which is why he often appears in his stories.
Fedez’s dedication to his personal assistant
As mentioned in the previous lines, Fedez and Eleonora They have a beautiful relationship, which is why they often find themselves spending their vacation together. Right now the two are in Sardiniawhere a very fun party was just held, attended by many VIPs.
It is precisely on this occasion that the Milanese rapper he wanted to pay homage to the woman who has always supported him in his work commitments, but who also manages to be an excellent support when it comes to the friendship.
Only we know what we have experienced, the challenges we have faced in these years. Things so crazy that if we told them no one would believe us. But we are always side by side, because if we are together everything weighs half. Eleonora, today we have made the history of the Costa Smeralda. Together. I love you so much.
