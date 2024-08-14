Fedez he’s back in the news, although this time the rumors don’t concern Chiara Ferragni or her alleged flames. The Milanese rapper has in fact decided to dedicate some words to the one who has always been by his side every day of his life.

Fedez and Eleonora

We are referring to his personal assistant Eleonora Sesana.

Who is Eleonora Sesana?

Eleonora Sesana he is a fairly well-known person who for Fedez but it has a special value. It is in fact its personal assistantwho has always supported him and above all followed him in his private and working life.

Eleonora Sesana

There is not much information about her, even though she seems to be from Milan and around 33 years old. The girl has obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in tourism sciences and subsequently decided to enroll at the Bicocca University of Milan to specialize in this sector.

Before working for Fedez he attended the 24ORE Business School, where he obtained a master’s degree and started working for Dolce & Gabbana. Over time the girl has become a great friend by Fedez, which is why he often appears in his stories.

Fedez’s dedication to his personal assistant

As mentioned in the previous lines, Fedez and Eleonora They have a beautiful relationship, which is why they often find themselves spending their vacation together. Right now the two are in Sardiniawhere a very fun party was just held, attended by many VIPs.

Fedez and Eleonora