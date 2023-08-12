This column has been known for some time now for its sensible, practical advice to improve driving on British roads (and those far beyond). And if we really want to make everything much safer and better, then I think we all know what we have to do. We need a place where our seventeen and eighteen year old drivers can be sent to have a good accident.

Because it’s not for nothing that every boardroom hangs a poster with ‘you can’t be successful without having first taken your plate’. We are human beings, we learn from our mistakes and we grow as a result. So in order to get better, to flourish, we must be allowed to go hopelessly wrong once in a while.

Crashing is not recommended, usually

That just doesn’t seem to apply when we learn to drive. On the long journey from getting behind the wheel for the first time to becoming a truly skilled driver, making an absolute mess is not exactly encouraged. In fact: it is quite strongly and actively discouraged.

Certainly: you are told that it is not a good idea to hit the brakes halfway through a hairpin bend. But to really experience why that is not a good idea, to experience that it is quite disturbing when 1,500 kilos of metal leave the asphalt and make its way through the undergrowth, that is very much not in the curriculum.

Educational crash

And that’s a pity. Because there is no better way to prevent a crash than experiencing a crash. A complete blunder is very educational. When I was seventeen, in the spirit of scientific adventure, I decided to have a serious crash on a remote country road.

This experience taught me an important lesson: It’s surprisingly difficult to get out of a car when it’s on its roof. And one more: crashing, generally not a good idea. These lessons stayed with me. In the two decades since, I’ve had only a handful of accidents, and most of them didn’t end upside down.

And no, of course we don’t want our country’s new drivers to push the limits of grip and crumple zones on public roads. But that’s the whole point: to be a safe driver, you need to know how close you are to not being a safe driver. Only then do you learn where the thin line runs between ‘everything is perfectly fine’ and ‘why has everything suddenly become so quiet and am I flying backwards towards that hedge?’.

Everyone has to crash once, but do it safely

That’s why it’s time to create a safe, bias-free place where our new drivers can go and have a healthy, serious crash. The speed does not have to be high. I ask our seventeen year olds not to jeopardize their carefully groomed haircuts and teeth. Just a big, almost empty arena where they can gently but firmly drive a car into a guardrail, or maybe a truck full of logs, to experience first hand why collisions are not good.

I’m not saying, of course, that a bunch of nervous new drivers in scrap cars in a concrete arena, driving into each other at limited speed, wouldn’t make for an amusing spectacle. I’m not saying I wouldn’t sell tickets for it either. But this is all about improving the driving skills of our young people. And I think it was Sun Tzu who almost said, “To learn not to crash, we must first learn to crash.” Well then.