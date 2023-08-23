.

After the Tesla and Rivan cases that made sparks on the stock exchange, it is now the Vietnamese electric car company that is upsetting the world of engines: after starting yesterday at +73%, VinFast stock has risen by 125% to almost 40 dollars per stock, surpassing the highs with which he had closed his first session on Wall Street.

We are talking about a very young brand, unknown to most: the shares of the Vietnamese manufacturer of electric vehicles had made their debut on August 15th on the Nasdaq at 22 dollars and then ended the session at more than 37 dollars, a quotation which thus valued the company at around 85 billion dollars (about 78 billion euros), against 48 billion for Ford and 46 billion for GM. Over the weekend, however, there was a collapse that brought the stock to 16 dollars. Yesterday a new sensational three-digit surge, which pushes VinFast to be worth even more than Ford and GM.

But in addition to the historic overtaking of the Detroit giants, the fact that Vinfast shares are subject to enormous volatility because 99% is in the hands of the richest man in Vietnam, Pham Nhat Vuong, through shares held by his other company Vingroup and other commercial entities. The billionaire, who started his business selling instant noodles in the former USSR, launched VinFast in 2017, building a state-of-the-art factory from scratch in Haiphong (northern Vietnam) in just two years. Now the goal is to build a factory in North Carolina to compete with electric vehicle makers Tesla and BYD in the US market. The challenge is launched.