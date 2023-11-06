Veterans Day is celebrated on November 11 each year, commemorating the date the agreement to end hostilities in World War I was signed in 1918. Since this year the date will fall on a Saturday, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs, The holiday will be celebrated one day before, on Friday, November 10.

At the federal level, Veterans Day is a holiday, meaning many government offices at the local and federal level will be closed. Banks also usually close in observance of this day.

State and local governments, including schools, They have the autonomy to decide if they will continue operating or if they will join the observance of the holiday. Additionally, private businesses, such as retailers, restaurants and tourist attractions, can make their own decisions about closing or opening on Veterans Day.

Some companies may offer discounts or special promotions to veterans as a way of recognition and thanks on this day.. If you plan to shop or visit places of interest during Veterans Day, it is advisable to check the opening hours of businesses and the availability of tourist attractions

The armistice that ended hostilities in World War I was signed on November 11, 1918. Photo: Department of Veterans Affairs

Other countries where Veterans Day is celebrated

In addition to the United States, several countries around the world also pay tribute to their veterans on November 11. Although the names and types of commemorations may vary, the date has special meaning in many nations.

Canada: November 11 is known as “Remembrance Day” among Canadians. As in the United States, this day is meant to honor all those who served in the Canadian Armed Forces. However, unlike the US, many Canadians wear red poppy flowers in honor of those who have fallen in war. Poppies are a symbol of remembering those who gave their lives for their country. Australia: For Australians, “Remembrance Day” is very similar to Memorial Day in the United States. This day is dedicated to honoring Australians who lost their lives in war. As in the United States, it is a time to reflect on the sacrifice of members of the armed forces and show gratitude for their service. United Kingdom: For the British, “Remembrance Day” is commemorated with religious services and parades of former members of the armed forces in Whitehall, a ceremonial avenue in London. At the Cenotaph, a war memorial in Whitehall, wreaths of poppies are laid in honor of the fallen. Nationwide, a two-minute silence is observed at 11 a.m. to honor those who lost their lives in wars. See also These are the most reliable and unreliable car brands of the moment

These countries share the date of November 11 as a day to remember those who have served and sacrificed in the armed forces, but the traditions and names vary. The image of the red poppy has become a symbol of remembrance in Canada, while in other places, such as the United Kingdom, solemnity and silence at 11 am are common practices to honor the fallen.