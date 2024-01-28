Hungarian politician Torotskai: Transcarpathia may go to Hungary if Kyiv is defeated

The leader of the Hungarian far-right Our Homeland party, Laszlo Torockai, said that Transcarpathia could go to Hungary if Kyiv loses in the conflict with Russia.

The politician said the region, traditionally home to many ethnic Hungarians, could go to Budapest after the collapse of Ukraine.

If Ukraine falls, we will claim Transcarpathia Laszlo Torockai leader of the Our Motherland party

He also called for ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine through a ceasefire and peace negotiations with Moscow.

In 2023, Torotskai called NATO's eastward expansion an American interest that was detrimental to the Eurasian civilization, of which Russia is a part.

Related materials:

Ukraine was accused of violating the results of the referendum on Transcarpathia

Torotskai said that Kyiv was violating the results of a referendum held in 1991, according to which Transcarpathia should exist as an autonomy with a wide range of rights.

If in the event of a conflict Ukraine loses statehood and is divided, then “Transcarpathia as an autonomy could peacefully reunite with Hungary,” the politician emphasized.

At the moment, only Our Motherland has made claims to Transcarpathia; no other parliamentary party has made such a claim. Laszlo Torockai leader of the Our Motherland party

Earlier, British columnist, historian and writer Owen Matthews called the division of Ukraine the only solution for the West. He expressed the opinion that to a large extent this process has already taken place, although neither Washington nor Brussels want to openly acknowledge this fact.

Kiev responded to Hungarian claims

Kiev political scientist Taras Zagorodniy responded to Hungary’s claims to Ukrainian Transcarpathia.

He emphasized that the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU) must become stronger so that other states give up such thoughts.

The stronger our army is, the fewer bad thoughts various politicians, including Hungarian ones, will have. They will understand that it will hurt if they continue to think like this See also Carovita, from Crédit Agricole 500 euros to all employees Taras Zagorodniy Ukrainian political scientist

Related materials:

The Kremlin also commented on the statements of the Hungarian politician

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov also commented on the statement of the Hungarian Our Motherland party, pointing out its far-right position.

Contact the far right Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official representative

Hungarian authorities have repeatedly been accused of pro-Russian policies due to their decisions on the Ukrainian conflict. US Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman said on January 26 that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was harming NATO in favor of Russia. Thus, he commented on Orban’s blocking of EU financial assistance to Ukraine and Sweden’s entry into the North Atlantic Alliance.

It also became known that EU countries intend to deprive Hungary of its voting rights if Budapest continues to block aid to Ukraine. It is noted that if Orban does not change his negotiating position, the EU will make a decision on the means for Kyiv without him.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó stated that the only way to end the conflict in Ukraine would be to refuse to supply weapons to Kyiv. The minister noted that Ukraine has experienced territorial and humanitarian losses; maintaining the sovereignty and integrity of the state is possible only through negotiations.