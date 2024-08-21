USA, the strange couple Trump-Musk. The tycoon offers the patron of X a ministerial post

While Kamala Harris is about to receive the official investiture as the Democratic candidate for the next presidential elections, Donald Trump recalibrates his electoral campaign on his new opponent. The anti-Harris strategy, after the first weeks of disorientation, is taking shape. The plan is to present the “stark contrast between Trump’s policies and Harris’s emptiness“, explains a senior official of Trump’s campaign to La Stampa. It is an operation that arises from the assumption that the Americans’ honeymoon with the vice president is coming to an end. But the Republican candidate has decided to play another card. Trump created confusion on Monday by throwing into the fray as potential collaborator or minister the name of Elon Muskwho yesterday responded on X with a “I am ready to serve“.

There is talk of the possibility that he could be entrusted with a ministry that does not currently exist, it is the “ministry of efficiency“, a specific request from Musk himself. Trump yesterday – continues La Stampa – he spoke in Michigan. The choice of location, the town of Howell, 10 thousand inhabitants, whose history is linked to the Ku Klux Klan. Last month, white supremacists marched chanting Heil Hitler and displaying swastikas. The tycoon does not shy away from being asked to explain: “I have already denounced these things, but there are good Americans in all communities,” he explained. JD Vance his deputy, instead, intervened in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Tomorrow he will be in Georgiaso it will be Trump’s turn in Nevada and Arizona Friday.