If Trump wants the iPhone to occur in the United States, its tariffs are not the way

President Donald Trump adds a new 25% tax to imported aluminum and steel, regardless of the country of origin. At first glance, the tariff measure is not so different from that imposed in its first mandate; In 2018, he announced a 25% increase to steel, and another 10% on imported aluminum.

He also agreed free of tariffs with countries such as Canada, Mexico and countries of the European Union, but it seems that they will be left of the table when the new tariffs begin in March. “Without exemptions, without exceptions,” Trump said.