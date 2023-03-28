According to a report published by the “Wall Street Journal”, competing applications are the main beneficiaries of the TikTok ban, as all companies that tried to copy the application or provide similar services such as Instagram’s Rails will be positively affected by this ban.

In addition to the politicians who have opposed the application from around the world, executives in Silicon Valley will get rid of their great concern about the parent company, ByteDance.

According to the newspaper, parents will also be happy with this ban, in order to save the time that teenagers spend on Tik Tok.

As for the list of losers from the TikTok ban, it is technology companies and telecom companies from the United States and China, especially since Beijing and Washington have been locked in a technological cold war for the past five years.

According to the “Wall Street Journal”, banning TikTok is likely to lead to Beijing retaliating against several American companies doing business in China, not to mention great harm that may befall commercial companies and advertisers who relied on TikTok to market their products.

In this context, technology and information security expert Iyad Barakat said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: