Although online purchases are very comfortable and fast, you never have to forget the dangers of the Internet, and that behind each click or purchase you could hide a hoax that seeks to empty the bank account.

It is true that if we buy from reliable sites we should not worry so much, although you always have to be alertsince with the techniques and technology that cybercounts have, it is very easy to skip the cybersecurity barriers and strain a hoax.

The last example of this is a sophisticated scam that supplants Shein, The app of Chinese origin that sells clothes at low prices. And it is that as several users have denounced, They have received a SMS supposedly from the Chinese app in which they inform you that your order has not been returned.

In the message they are reported supposed problems with an order, and a link is shared that when opening it shows order information with supposed problems. To solve them, they tell you that You must log in to your Shein account, following the link your Shein app will open, But the problem is that if you go to the orders sectionyou will realize that there is none.

While this does not seem dangerous, the reality is that the attackers They have been made with your access credentialsand personal data such as ours are stored Name, address, email and more important, data from our bank card.

With all this criminals can carry out all kinds of Purchases, robberies and impersonations in our name that not only the bank account empty us, but it can even put us in a situation in which we have legal problems.

What to do if you have been a victim of Shein’s scam

If you have chopped in deception, the first thing you should do is Change your Shein account password and then check that there are no movements that you have not done in your bank account. If you see strange charges, it is that the attackers have made your data, so you should call the bank immediately to cancel your card and explain what happenedin the same way you should contact the National Police to file a complaint.