The question is simple: if all (really all) of our very complicated smartphones, PCs and tablets are made in China, why couldn’t cars be the same tomorrow?

The numbers (source Association of Chinese car manufacturers, Caam), confirm this given that in the first six months of the year car exports from China to the rest of the world increased by 75.7% compared to the previous year. In absolute terms, China exported a total of 2.14 million vehicles between January and June. And if you are already thinking that the invasion is due to our “thirst” for electric cars and that “with battery-powered cars we are handing over our industry to the Chinese” you are very wrong: of these over two million cars exported, only 534 thousand are electric. Not only that: in the breakdown by segments, the growth of car exports (1.78 million cars exported, 88.4% more on an annual basis) is much more important than that of commercial vehicles, which grew by 31 .9%, to 361 thousand.

Data from the General Administration of Customs also shows that in the first quarter China became the world’s leading exporter of automobiles, overtaking Japan. If this isn’t an invasion…