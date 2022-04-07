New York City has entertainment options for even a small spider.

Spider-Man has become a protective superhero in a relatively short time, so it’s only natural that young Peter Parker wants to take a temporary break from his superhero duties. This has led him to star in the world of GTA San Andreas with a curious mod, although he leaves with the peace of mind of knowing that the city of New York is being protected by another spider; the real bug.

This is a bit of the premise proposed by the user jeijosh920 with his last mod for Spider-Man on PS4: remove the superhero from the middle to turn into a spider that crosses the city as best it can. While this doesn’t add anything practical to the gameplay, it’s still a fun way to entertain yourself on the streets of New York.

And it is that, as you can see in the video that opens this news, being a spider is equivalent to having a much smaller body than we are used to in the Insomniac game. However, we have the ability to climb walls and shoot cobwebs to move around the city and face enemies. A small spider may not seem threatening, but this mod reminds us why we avoid them at all costs.

PlayStation titles have opened the imagination of many modders, especially if we look exclusively at God of War. And it is that, over the years, proposals have emerged that leave Kratos aside and they allow us to play with both Atreus and CJ, the protagonist of the aforementioned GTA San Andreas.

