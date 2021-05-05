A group of young people protest in the north of Bogotá against the government of Iván Duque, this Tuesday. Carlos Ortega / EFE

A paper with the name and blood type in the pocket to pass to someone nearby in case the police arrest them and then disappear them. Women in Colombia take to the streets to protest in fear of not being able to return home. Laura Páez, member of Bonds of Dignity, a human rights organization, distributed last week – at the beginning of the demonstrations against the Government – the text Let’s take care of ourselves while we fight, a guide to what to do about police harassment during protests. The main recommendation, in addition to carrying the paper in your pocket, is not to walk alone. If in broad daylight, on a normal day, women in Colombia are unprotected –158 femicides in the first three months of the year – the risk is greater if it is at night and the street is full of policemen.

Until this Tuesday, according to the organization Tremors, which documents the abuse of authority, ten acts of sexual violence by the security forces had been recorded during the protests in Colombia. “I was walking alone towards my house and about ten or 15 policemen cornered me, they began to morbid me, one of them told me: ‘If this is the way the marchers are, how nice to gas them,” says Sofía, 18, from Bogotá . She had gone out with her friends, like thousands of Colombians, to demonstrate on April 28 and when she was going back and was surrounded by police, at night and alone, she says she was afraid of not being able to return home. “I was very panicked (scared), I was afraid of what would happen to me. One of those policemen was careless and opened the circle in which they had me a little and I managed to gather strength and run. I ran for about 10 minutes, I was very scared, “she wrote in a message to this newspaper.

More information

Sofía, who prefers not to say her last name, managed to run; Diana Díaz could not do the same. On April 30 he was marching in Cali (the city that has suffered the most from police repression during these protests) when the group he was with was divided after a brutal tear gas shot. The women, according to their account posted on Facebook, were separated from the men by the police. “At that moment one of the Esmad (a policeman from the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad) approached and abused me in the presence of all his colleagues, including a woman.”

Diana says that she had her arms raised, as a sign that she was unarmed, when she was abused. “Against my will he groped me and put his hand in my intimate area,” he wrote. His reaction was to yell, grab his phone, and start recording. “If you don’t want anything to happen to you, why don’t you stay at home”, “if you don’t like it, so you can come to the marches,” he says in his story that the agent told him.

“We are still trenches for war. As women, they see us as loot, as a body that they do not aim to kill, they aim to leave a mark, ”says Páez, who, with frustration, assures that during the marches before the police, armed and in a sheaf, they feel helpless. “We ask that among the women’s groups they send some contact who is not in the marches the actual location, but it does not always work. So the recommendation is what to do next and this is to denounce, look for a human rights organization, not remain silent, “he says and recalls the words of an Esmad agent that were recorded on video.

“Yesterday we heard it, everyone can see it, a policeman telling another ‘do whatever you want’ referring to a woman who was marching,” remembers Laura Páez this Tuesday on the phone while walking towards an anti-government rally in Bogotá.

The video to which he refers was published on social networks and a police officer is heard saying “Let her pass and do whatever you want!” After the claim of a witness, the uniformed man continues and says to the woman: “You don’t it must be here ”. The images were recorded Sunday at a protest in Acacías, a municipality in the Meta department, about three hours from Bogotá.

Most of the acts of police abuse against women have occurred at night and near police stations, which in Colombia are known as CAI (Comando de Attention Inmediata). Police stations that should provide protection, but that have become places that no woman wants to enter. The Prosecutor’s Office has been investigating since last year a complaint about the sexual abuse of three young people who were taken to one of these places in the center of Bogotá with the excuse of conducting a search. According to Tremors, based on data from Legal Medicine, during 2017, 2018 and 2019, 241 cases of sexual violence were registered committed by the public force.

“The police don’t take care of me, my friends take care of me”, is heard in the women’s groups when they go out to march. In Colombia, that cry does not stop ringing.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region.