New gaffe by Biden, “at the 2021 G7 I spoke with Kohl”

After confusing Emmanuel Macron with Francois Mitterrand, Joe Biden swapped German Chancellor Angela Merkel for his predecessor Helmut Kohl, died in 2017.

Telling the same anecdote about the G7 in Cornwall, the 81-year-old president recalled that “after declaring to the leaders that America is back, the German Helmut Kohl turned and said to me: 'President, what would you do if tomorrow you opened the Times and read that 1,000 people broke into parliament?”.

This is the second slip in 24 hours by Biden who, in recent times, he appeared cloudy and tired even when faced with questions from the journalists accompanying him to the White House.

But the series of embarrassing outbursts by the leader of the White House does not end here. Biden mistakenly referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi as “president of Mexico”: “As you know, President Sisi of Mexico did not want to open the door to aid,” Biden said, referring to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. “I talked to him, and convinced him to open the doors.”

The gaffe caused even more controversy as the president stumbled upon it shortly after attempting to publicly disavow doubts regarding his alleged memory problems following of Special Prosecutor Robert Hur's report. In the investigation which ended in a stalemate on the classified papers, there are several embarrassing steps for Joe Biden starting from the portrait of an “elderly man with poor memory”.

Then the lack of security with which these files were kept: some secret documents about Afghanistan were kept in a worn cardboard box stored in his garageapparently together with other household objects, including a ladder and a wicker basket, as some photos show.

His notebooks containing confidential information were kept in open drawers at home. Biden was also known to remove and preserve classified material from his briefing books for future use, and his staff had difficulty doing so and sometimes failed to retrieve those materials, the report said. “And there was no procedure for tracking some of the classified material Biden had received outside of his briefing books,” Hur writes. Although the report eliminates legal risks for the presidentis however a source of embarrassment for the commander in chief, who has placed competence and experience at the center of his campaigns, underlining the difference with the tycoon.

“My memory is fine, look what I've done since I've been president.” Joe Biden said this at the White House in response to a question from Fox. The president then joked with the reporter that “I have a bad memory because I made you ask the question.”

Joe Biden “is not fit” to be president, declared the speaker of the House of Representatives after the report from the Ministry of Justice. “A man wholly incapable of taking responsibility for mishandling classified information is certainly not fit for the Oval Office,” thundered Mike Johnson, close ally of Biden's likely rival in the November elections, Donald Trump. The special prosecutor's report removed a big tile for Biden but dropped a real bomb, that is, he said that, in his investigation, he found Biden with such reduced mental abilities that he could not remember the dates of his vice presidency under Barack Obama and the death of his son Beau from cancer in 2015.