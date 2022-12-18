In

‘I first came into contact with webshops when I did support for an e-commerce company. After a few years I switched to a quality mark for webshops. There I saw many online retailers who could use advice, but there was not enough space in my work to deal with that.

“In the corona time I decided to start for myself. I had a heart attack at the end of April 2020 and that was a trigger for me to think about the question: what do I want? After that I first set up a consultancy for web shops, but that was more difficult than expected: not many customers just came to it.

“Then I got the opportunity to become the administrator of the Facebook group for online retailers, which I had been moderating for some time. I immediately said yes. It is an active group with more than eight thousand members, where I have built a good reputation. They are the supporters I need to set up a platform.

“After that I started building my own webshop from home: a platform to bring suppliers and webshop owners closer together. It is the intention that online retailers create an account and show their assortment. Suppliers can then respond to this with purchasing benefits tailored to them. I am also working on a review system and I want to offer webinars and e-books. From my experience I know that starting online retailers sometimes have trouble seeing the wood for the trees, which I want to take away with this platform.

“Thanks to a start-up scheme from the UWV, I can work full-time for my own company. I receive a benefit and I am not required to apply for a job. I am very pleased with that support. Because I know I’ll be the happiest man in the world if this works out.”

‘The decision that I can focus on setting up my business has reduced the expenses for our family. The benefit is not a fat pot. But that’s a choice you make. I could also have opted for a job with a fixed salary, but then my plan for the webshop would take much longer. We really choose our own company.

“We have adjusted our spending pattern accordingly, we are consuming much more consciously. With groceries we take a good look at what we really need and what we don’t. We do much less going out, to a restaurant or to the cinema.

“We also plan well ahead. For example, with children’s birthdays, Sinterklaas or Christmas coming up, we are busy setting aside money in time. We make sure that there is always food on the table and that our children look well cared for, for everything else we now have to look a little further into the future.

“It is an exciting choice: I am very convinced that my webshop will work – and fortunately my supporters think the same way – but it remains to be seen whether the webshops will really participate en masse. I am now in the final phase, after that we will see how it goes.”

Net income: 1,600 euros Joint charges: housing costs, g/w/l 1,000 euros; groceries 400 euros; insurance 300 euros; car 200 euros; internet, TV, telephone 80 euros; subscriptions (Spotify, Netflix, Disney) 31 euros; childcare 400 euros; pets (2 cats) 50 euros; sports 70 euros; clothing 150 euros; catering 50 euros; travel 100 euros Save: what remains Last major release: APK inspection and maintenance car, 1,600 euros

