Simona Ventura's interview with Chiara Ferragni goes viral again | VIDEO

An interview that Simona Ventura did with Chiara Ferragni in 2020 has gone viral on the web again. The reason is to be found in a phrase that the presenter utters and which made many users smile in light of the fraud investigation following the Balocco case .

In fact, in the face to face, Chiara Ferragni states: “I like to say that I am a business woman, I am CEO of two companies”. Simona Ventura at this point interrupts the influencer: “CEO, let's explain, it means managing director. Who is the one who goes to jail when things go wrong. But that's not your case.”

Simona Ventura's sentence obviously sparked the irony of the web. The post, which quickly went viral, was in fact commented on by hundreds of users who joked about the issue.