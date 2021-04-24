More than one hundred vehicles, coming from Alguazas, took to the streets of the center of Murcia this Saturday morning to protest the current layout of the Northwest Arc Highway executed by the Ministry and in which an entry to this municipality has been omitted. The event was organized by the Segura Asecom Businessmen and Merchants Association and the City Council. It is the third time they have come together to demand a new access link to Alguazas.

The protesters stopped at the Ministry of Development, the Highway Demarcation and the Government Delegation, where the march ended. The president of Asecom, Eloy Jiménez, read a manifesto in which he emphasized the request endorsed by the City Council of build a link with direct access to the municipality through the current RM-531, which runs between Alguazas and Campos del Río. The Ministry was also asked to fix this road, as it asserted that it is “in a lamentable state.” The businessman concluded by warning that “if they continue not to hear our demands, We will go to Madrid, Brussels or wherever it is needed until the Ministry gives us a solution, because we are not going to allow a municipality to be isolated or deprived of a business and industrial future ». The mayor, Silvia Ruiz, and the councilor José Gabriel García, seconded the protest.