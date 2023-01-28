Colombia.- The Arhuaca indigenous community of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, in Colombiahas struggled to maintain his harmony with Mother Nature and their traditional way of life, despite incursions by Capuchin missionaries and illegal armed groups.

The Unesco recently declared their customs as intangible cultural heritage of humanity, along with those of three other indigenous communities of the Sierra Nevada: the Kogui, the Wiwa and the Kankuamo.

For the Arhuacos, the preservation of the Mother Earth is crucial, which includes preventing damage from activities such as mining and the construction of dams on their lands. They follow the Law of Origin as their spiritual and behavioral guide in their relationship with nature.

They live in scattered groups in the Sierra Nevada, where their traditional white clothing woven from sheep’s wool symbolizes the snow and their conical hats the snowy peaks. The Arhuacos consider themselves a peaceful people that prohibit the use of weapons and murder or robbery.

For them, the Sierra Nevada, as well as the plants, stones and animals that inhabit it, are living beings. As the Arhuaco leader Zarwawiko Torres said: “If they killed the Sierra we would have no life.”

The fight of the Arhuacos for preserving their way of life and their relationship with Mother Nature it is an important reminder of the importance of protecting and respecting ecosystems and indigenous cultures.