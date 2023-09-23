One of the most anticipated job benefits for formal Mexican workers is, without a doubt, the bonusthis is because there are many who use this money to buy high-value products or to pay debts.

Thus, although some may not know it, there are some workers who must pay taxes to the Tax Administration Service (SAT) for the bonus they receive, although Just say the corresponding money is greater than 30 UMAS.

But before defining what the UMA is and, therefore, being able to establish the amount that a worker must receive as a bonus in order to have to pay taxes to the Tax Administration Service (SAT) for this amount, it will first be necessary to specify What is the tax that applies to this income.

In this sense, the tax applied to the bonus, as well as to other income received by workers, is the Income taxbetter known as ISR, which, according to the official website of the agency dependent on the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), is also added to the following entries:

“Fees; remunerations to board members, administrators, commissioners and managers; leasing of real estate and furniture; time-sharing tourist service contracts; disposal of shares; financial leasing; royalties, technical assistance and advertising; interests; prizes; artistic activities, sports or public shows; distributable remainder of legal entities for non-profit purposes; dividends, profits, remittances and profits distributed by legal entities; sale of real estate; construction of works, installation, maintenance or assembly in real estate, inspection or supervision and others income”, is detailed on the official SAT website.

In this sense, it will be necessary to specify that the UMA (Unit of Measurement and Update), according to the official website of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), is “an economic reference in pesos to determine the amount of payment of the obligations and assumptions provided for in the federal laws, the federal entities, as well as in the legal provisions that emanate from all of the above.”

Thus, according to the aforementioned web portal, the value of the Measurement and Update Unit in 2023 is 103.74 pesos daily, while monthly it is 3,153 pesos and annually 37,844 pesos.

Now, as we mentioned previously, Only workers who receive more than 30 UMAS of bonus must pay ISR for it, that is, those who will have more than 3,112 pesos deposited in 2023, multiplying 103.74 (value of the daily UMA) by 30, you will have to pay Income Tax to the tax agency of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP)if the amount is less, it will be exempt.

