This April 10, the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) reported that six financial institutions in Mexico, which are very important to the system, which if they were to go bankrupt, they could affect the economy of the country.

These institutions are BBVA México, Santander, Citibanamex, Banorte, HSBC and Scotiabank, and they represent 73% of the banking business in the country.

“Institutions of local systemic importance are those whose potential bankruptcy could affect the stability of the financial system or the country’s economy. The provisions establish for these institutions the obligation to establish a capital conservation supplement, in addition to the 10.5% corresponding to the index minimum capitalization requirement for all multiple banking institutions”, explained the CNBV.

This obligation applies to all commercial banks, but emphasis is placed on these six because of their importance.

The CNBV annually evaluates all financial institutions and determines which ones are important to the system.

Since 2016, the CNBV has been reviewing the situation of these institutions and determining their systemic importance. Despite the fact that they are required to maintain a capital supplement, these six banks have capitalization levels well above the minimum required by regulation in Mexico.