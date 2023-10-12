Interviewed by Oggi, Wanda Nara does not tell the haters, who criticize her, accusing her of speculating on her illness

The protagonist of one of the interviews reported in this week’s issue of Today And Wanda Nara. The show girl, currently involved in Dancing with the Stars, has returned to talking about the disease. Furthermore, she did not fail to respond to the haters who, as she said, do not believe that she is ill.

It’s definitely not the best time in Wanda Nara’s life. It hasn’t been since you discovered that you are not in good health and since, last July, the Argentine journalist Jorge Lanata released the news regarding the leukemia from which the show girl would suffer.

TO Today Wanda is came back to talk about that episode and how many problems it caused her:

I still didn’t have the results of my tests and instead he told the country and therefore also to my children. I have this chat on my phone that breaks my heart. My sister Zaira turned it over to me. There is one of my children who writes to her: ‘Aunt, tell me the truth, mum is dying and she won’t tell us’.

Wanda Nara against the haters

The model is following hers treatment pathabout which he did not release much information, as is legitimate.

In the meantime he has decided to participate as a competitor in Dancing with the Stars they hatersalways present, perhaps they have attached themselves precisely to this for criticize her.

The problem is that if they don’t see you “nailed” to a bed, in hospital, dying, without hair, they think you’re fine. But what do they know about how I feel, about the medicines I take, about the fear I get when I stop.

But a messageMauro Icardi’s wife, wants to launch it above all to her parents children: