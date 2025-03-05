Despite the entry into force of the General Telecommunications Law more than two years ago and the constant efforts to combat this problem, it is very common for users to continue receiving commercial calls without prior consent, therefore The robollamos are still a problem.

The robollamarla are a type of strategy that follow some call centers operators and companies to promote their products or services. However, when the user receives the call, No one answers on the other side of the line.

This is because the calls are made by an automated bot, which calls random numbers. In some cases, if any teleoperator is free, the user is responded with a commercial offer, but, on the contrary, there may be no teleoperator ready at that time and, therefore, when it fuck, There is a silence for a few seconds And the call hangs unanswered.

In the latter case, it is normal for users They believe they have been victims of a scamalthough the robollamos do not have this purpose. Simply serve the operators to know which telephone lines are operational, as well as knowing what calls they have been answering and knowing when it is the best time to call possible customers.

How to identify the ‘robollamar’?

One of the easiest ways to identify when it is a robollala is to look at how the number begins, since from now All companies will have to make their calls with prefixes +900 and +800. In fact, many smartphones can already identify when it is a possible spam and they indicate it at the same time when a call is being received.

On the other hand, when a call of this type is received, in case of doubt, you can look for the number on the Internet. There are many specialized pages in which other users have shared information about the call. It is in many of those comments in which you can read: “They call and do not answer”. It is, therefore, a robollala.

If a number that is spam is identified and has a commercial objective, you can choose to directly block the numberso that, if they call again, the call will not appear and the inconvenience is saved.

You can also try to Identify companies that make this type of calls. In many cases, the user can be a company’s client and, therefore, have given consent to receive such calls. In this case, it will be enough to contact the company or look for the contract conditions and change the permits granted.