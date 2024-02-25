Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/25/2024 – 17:40

It was up to pastor Silas Malafaia, organizer of the act called by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on Avenida Paulista, to make the most direct attacks on the Federal Supreme Court (STF), stating that if they arrest Jair Bolsonaro it will be “to their destruction”.

In his speech on the afternoon of this Sunday, the 25th, before Bolsonaro's expected speech, Malafaia raised several questions about the actions of minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the investigations against the president who, among other things, is investigating the attempted coup d'état. He also made attacks on Luís Roberto Barroso, president of the Court. And he stated that he does not fear being arrested, but what a shame it would be to “run away” at a time of what he called “the greatest political persecution in history”.

“All this evil engineering, all this evil against Bolsonaro, coward, in violation of the law and the Constitution… President, you, with God, are always in the majority. And I'm going to say a word that I said to you a few times on the phone. I don't wish this for you, but I'll leave you with one word: 'If they arrest you, you'll come out of there exalted. You will leave there exalted. If they arrest you, it will not be for your destruction, but for theirs. You will leave there exalted”, he emphasized.

Regarding Alexandre de Moraes, Silas Malafaia stated that he “has blood on his hands” due to the death of one of those arrested in the January 8th coup attacks at the Papuda Penitentiary, adding that “he will give an account to God”. He also criticized statements made by Supreme Court ministers.