All footballers tend to have bad seasons with their teams and this has been the case for Raul Jimenez in the 2021/22 season where he has played 32 games and has only been able to score six goals and provide four assists with the wolverhampton.
This campaign was the one that marked the return to activity of the Mexican attacker, after more than 9 months of soccer inactivity after his skull injury, as is customary, people forget very quickly, obviously the return process has not been easy for him Mexican, after an injury like that, but most people think that two or six months is enough to fully recover.
And although that is not an excuse to protect him for the rest of his career every time he goes through bad times, the reality is that the Mexican is just fine when the wolves They are fine, the team dropped a lot in level with the templates that it had in past seasons and with all that they are in eighth place in the classification and with options to get into positions in European competitions.
On the other hand, there is talk of the English team ending the tournament poorly and it is that they have three consecutive defeats in the league and there seems to be tension in the locker room, however, regardless of how this campaign ends, the board must focus on strengthening the team and bring you those kind of partners that made you answer Raul Jimenez with goals.
The Mexican striker has a contract until 2024 with the wolves and he should continue in that team where he has managed to win the affection of the fans unless there is an important offer from another team in Europe in a top league.
Surely it will be a better season to come and the Aztec striker will be able to relive some of his best times in England.
