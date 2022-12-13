Cape Canaveral., The Capsule Orion NASA made a blisteringly fast return from the Moon yesterday, parachuting into the Pacific off Mexico to wrap up a test flight that should clear the way for astronauts on the next lunar flyby.

The incoming capsule struck the atmosphere at Mach 32, or 32 times the speed of sound, and endured re-entry temperatures of 2,760 degrees Celsius before coming down west of Baja California near Guadalupe Island. A Navy ship moved quickly to retrieve the capsule and the three test dummies equipped with vibration sensors and radiation monitors.

NASA hailed the descent and splashdown as nearly perfect, while congratulations poured in from Washington.

“I’m overwhelmed,” NASA administrator Bill Nelson said from Mission Control in Houston. “It is an extraordinary day… It is historic because we return to deep space, with a new generation.”

The space agency needed a successful splashdown to continue with the next flight of Orion around the Moon, planned for 2024 with four astronauts to be revealed in early 2023. That would be followed by a two-person moon landing as early as 2025 and, ultimately, a sustainable lunar base. The long-term plan would be to launch an expedition to Mars in the late 2030s.

The astronauts last landed on the moon 50 years ago. On December 11, 1972, Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt of the apollo 17 they spent three days exploring the Taurus-Littrow valley, the longest stay of the era Apollo. They were the last of the 12 moon walkers.

Orion is the first capsule to visit the Moon since then, launching on NASA’s new megarocket on November 16. It was the first flight of the new program Sagebrush, named for the mythological twin sister of Apollo.

While no one was involved in the $4 billion test flight, NASA managers were thrilled to be conducting the dress rehearsal, especially after so many years of flight delays and blown budgets. Fuel leaks and hurricanes conspired for additional postponements in late summer and fall.

to remind Apollo, NASA held a splashdown party at the Johnson Space Center in Houston yesterday, with employees and their families gathered to watch the homecoming broadcast of Orion. Next door, the visitor center organized one for the public.

retrieve to Orion intact after the 25-day flight was the main objective. With a return speed of 40,000 km/h, considerably faster than from low-Earth orbit, the capsule used a new, advanced heat shield never tested in spaceflight. To reduce gravity or G charges, it would dive into the atmosphere and jump briefly, which also helped identify the splashdown area.

Spectacular, they say

All of that played out in spectacular fashion, officials noted, allowing for Orion’s safe return.

“I don’t think any of us could have imagined a mission this successful,” said Mike Sarafin, mission manager.

Further inspections will take place once Orion return to Kennedy base at the end of the month. If the capsule controls find nothing wrong, NASA will announce the first crew to the Moon. She will be selected from among the 42 active US astronauts at the Johnson Space Center.

“People are anxious, we know that,” Vanessa Wyche, director of the Johnson center, told reporters. Added Nelson: “The American people, just like (with) the original seven astronauts in the days of Mercuryyou will want to know about these astronauts.”

The capsule fell more than 300 miles south of the original target area. Forecasts of rough seas and strong winds off the southern California coast led NASA to change the location.

Orion logged 2.25 million kilometers as it approached the Moon and then went into a wide, swooping orbit for nearly a week before returning home.

It came within 130 kilometers of the moon twice. At its furthest point, the capsule was more than 430,000 kilometers from Earth.

Orion transmitted impressive photos of not only the gray and pitted Moon, but also the home planet. As a parting shot, the capsule revealed a crescent Earth, Earthrise, which left the mission team speechless.