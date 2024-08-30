BC President stated that the absence of guidance signals that the monetary authority is more dependent on data

The president of Central BankRoberto Campos Neto, said again this Friday (Aug 30, 2024) that future adjustments in the interest rate will be dictated by the commitment to converge inflation to the target.

“If and when there is an interest rate adjustment cycle, it will be gradual”said the monetary authority during the Expert XP 2024, in Sao Paulo.

Campos Neto stated that the asymmetry in the risk balance perceived by some members of Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) is not a signal about the next steps for the Selic rate. On the other hand, the absence of a guidance in communications is actually “a guidance” that the BC is more dependent on data.

Risk premium

The risk premium that currently exists in the short part of the interest rate curve (shorter-term DI contracts) is not compatible with the message that was conveyed by Copom’s communications, Campos Neto stated.

On the morning of this Friday (August 30), the curve indicated that, for the market, there were relevant chances of a 0.50 percentage point increase in the Selic rate in September. The rate is at 10.50% per year.

To the “market fluctuations” were also commented on by Campos Neto. The authority stated that “the market changes sides very quickly” in a short period of time.

He cited recent assessments of U.S. monetary policy. In less than four weeks, he said, the market has shifted from thinking that interest rates would have to stay higher for longer because of inflation to pricing in the need for an emergency Fed meeting to cut them.

Exchange

Campos Neto stated that the Central Bank will make new interventions in the exchange rate if necessary. He said that the intervention carried out on Friday (August 30) occurred because the monetary authority understood that there was an atypical flow of dollars due to a rebalancing of the market index.

The Central Bank held a spot dollar auction. The maximum value was US$ 1.5 billion. Then, it held an auction of foreign exchange swap contracts in a new attempt to intervene in the rise of the dollar. 30,000 contracts were sold from 12:50 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. The commercial dollar rose to R$ 5.69 at the highest point of the day. It was the agency’s third intervention in the exchange rate during the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).