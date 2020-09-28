Just as it is common to have pimples on our face, it is common to have pimples around private parts. But this small thing can be very uncomfortable and painful for you, but they do not have serious effects. The female genital area is very sensitive and therefore even a slight compromise in hygiene around this area can lead to problems such as vaginal abscesses. They are pus-filled blisters that develop under the vaginal skin. It can also occur on the vagina and the outer skin of the labia.

One of the common reasons of having pimples near the vagina is clogging in the hair near your private part. Pimples may gradually develop into swollen and painful spots with yellow pus. Although they usually go away on their own in a few days, if you want to get rid of this trouble as soon as possible, you can use some easy home remedies. There are many reasons that can cause vaginal abscesses / pimples. Some of these common reasons are-

Infectious organisms: Infectious organisms such as bacteria can be the cause of boils. Some of the common bacteria are Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Chlamydia trachomatis.

Skin Problems: Skin problems that can be a major cause of vaginal pimples are folliculitis. This happens when bacteria infect a hair follicle. A lump can usually form as a side effect of burns caused by shaving or waxing. It is quite painful and takes the form of a pimple or abscess when it develops.

ALSO READ: Hairstyle for men: Long-haired boys can look even more attractive, let me maintain your hairstyle

Sexually transmitted: STIs and genital piercing are one of the underlying reasons for having pimples / pimples on the private part. Women who have thick hair have an increased risk of vaginal abscess. Home remedies to get rid of it soon:



Warm Compress: First of all, you should not blow or prick the pimples or pimples. By doing this bacteria and infection can spread further. To get rid of the problem, soak a washcloth in warm water. Then squeeze it well and keep it on top of your boil. Leave it for about 10 minutes. Repeat this process three times a day for quick results. Warm compresses increase blood flow to the genitalia and white blood cells fight infection.



Ointment Put: Applying ointments like petroleum jelly over the vagina can protect it from friction with underwear. In addition, select antibiotic ointment if pus-filled vaginal abscesses have burst. Apart from this, it will also protect your genital area from any other infection.

Apply a mixture of cornstarch and hot water: Apply this mixture on vaginal pimples and leave it for about 15 minutes. After this wash it with lukewarm water. Then pat the area dry with a dry towel. In particular, corn starch absorbs excess oil in the vaginal area and can prevent any other pimples from occurring. Hot water can prevent the pimples from getting bigger.

Also read: Deepika Padukone uses face roller for beauty, know its benefits

Marigold and olive oil: You will be surprised to know that marigold also helps eliminate vaginal pimples. Actually, this flower has astringent, anti inflammatory and antiseptic properties. You have to put a marigold flower in a spoonful of olive oil overnight and in the morning remove the oil from the marigold. After this, a few drops of extracted oil have to be applied to the affected area at least 3 times a day.

Apple Cider Vinegar: Apple cider vinegar is very beneficial for the skin. It contains a large amount of acetic acid and antifungal agents. Vinegar is commonly used for facial pimples, but it is also useful in eliminating the pimples of your private parts. You have to mix one cup of apple cider vinegar in one cup of water. It has to be mixed well and applied in the pimple area. For best results it is better to use 3 times a day.