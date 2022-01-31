Mexico.- AMLO threatened with remove contracts from companies that delay the construction of the Mayan Train, because he is not willing to allow the opening date of his mega-work to be extended.

During the Mañanera conference on January 31, 2022, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador threatened a company with taking away its contract if it presents delay in the construction of the Mayan Train.

“So when the companies say: ‘you can’t’. How, how can you not? So all this has helped to create a work dynamic, the same on the Isthmus, there we are talking about 250 kilometers approximately, it should be real, from Salina Cruz to Coatzacoalcos, it is like a section of the Mayan Train and in any case there are five companies and there was a company that was staying and we told them: ‘let’s go, go ahead, if the contract is not taken away,'” AMLO declared.

The president of Mexico López Obrador assured that since there are no moches with the companies, there is no commitment to maintain the contract if it fails to comply with the deadlines established for the construction of the mayan train.

“And since there is no moche, there was no moche, then there is no commitment. You are not advancing, another company. When there is moche you cannot: ‘how are you going to take away my contract if I already gave you, I gave you for your campaign’ “, said the president of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

AMLO affirmed that the Mayan Train will be inaugurated because it is a work that people want. “It is something totally new and if we are going to inaugurate this Train, even with all the obstacles, it is very important to highlight that the people who want the work have helped us a lot,” he said.

“Because imagine if where the train is going to pass there is disagreement, that’s why the Claudio X. González, the lawyer Ramón Cosío, the former Minister, all those who promote the amparos would have already stopped the work. Or the supposed defenders of the environment environment, pseudo-environmentalists, they would have stopped our work by now, but they can’t because the people are helping us and I also thank them very much for that, in the fabrics, the peasants are helping us, they trust us”.