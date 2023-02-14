President of the Central Bank declared that he was not pressured by the Bolsonaro government

The president of BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, denied this Monday (13.Feb.2023) that there had been any interference during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The monetary authority said it would step down if there was any form of pressure.

“If I had, I would have left. Never had. This I can guarantee for you. If there was any kind of interference with my autonomy I would have left. Because I don’t think I would be doing a good service for the country by conducting something highly technical without autonomy, without independence of opinion.“, he declared during an interview with the program Living Wheelfrom the TV Cultura.

Watch (1min25s):

According to Campos Neto, “a large part of the board of directors would not feel comfortable” with some interference. The president of the BC said that his behavior at the head of the autarchy is “homogeneous” both in the Bolsonaro government and in the administration of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

He said, however, that he received calls from the then Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, with complaints after the minutes of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) were published with assessments of the public accounts.

“It was very common for a Copom communiqué to come out, a minute, and Minister Paulo Guedes would call and complain to me”he stated.

Lula’s reviews

President Lula has spoken of reviewing the autonomy of the Central Bank, in force since 2021. According to the PT, the independence of the monetary authority can be reassessed after the end of Campos Neto’s mandate, in 2024.

“I want to know what the independence of the Central Bank was for. I will wait for this citizen [Campos Neto] tend his mandate to make an assessment of what the independent central bank meant”said Lula in an interview with TV network in the beginning of the month.

The Chief Executive blames the high interest rate on the BC’s independence. Lula’s criticisms of Campos Neto have intensified since the release of the Copom data, which defined to maintain the basic rate, the Selic, at 13.75% per annum.

The financial market had evaluated the minutes published by the committee as a truce between Lula and Campos Neto. But the repeated criticisms by the President of the Republic of the BC president dissolved the good evaluation.

“He owes explanations not to me, but he owes explanations to the National Congress, which nominated him. […] This citizen, nominated by the Senate, has the opportunity to mature, to think and to know how he is going to take care of this country “said Lula last Tuesday (7.Feb.2023) at breakfast with media vehicles considered as “independent”.

PT’s directory approved this Monday (13.Feb.2023) a resolution that, among other things, supports and recommends calling Campos Neto to explain the interest rate. The final text of the resolution, which does not have a deadline to be voted on, will still be written by PT technicians.