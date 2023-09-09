And the day of preventive opposition to the “Landini referendum” came. Preventive, if nothing else, because the text of this amendment package is not yet known. Nonetheless, the announcement made at the end of August in an interview with National newspaper by the secretary of the CGIL has already produced a curious record: having frightened politicians (especially of the centre-left) before the questions had even been formally presented.

The outcry from these groups was unimaginable. It is even present in the Democratic Party, where the secretary Elly Schlein opened up to the proposal of the leader of the CGIL (“We share the strong concern about the precariousness of work in Italy, which has reached absurd levels. We will follow the union’s initiatives with great attention”). Question: Do you have your managers with you?

This is why it is important to understand what exactly happened this summer, just before the terrible train massacre which – for one thing – raised the issue of subcontracting again.

When Landini announced (surprisingly) the collection of signatures (“We need a referendum against precariousness”), explaining that the legal consultants of the CGIL are already working on the texts of the articles to amend the laws that have made work precarious in recent years, the immediate reaction on the left was almost bewilderment.

The first law targeted is the Jobs Act, the counter-reform desired by Matteo Renzi, and obviously its most controversial point: the abolition of Article 18. But there are also the many rules stratified over the years, which constitute a real and its own jungle of flexible contracts.

Renzi’s strenuous opposition was predictable, peppered with venom towards his former comrades from the Democratic Party: «Dear Gentiloni, Pinotti, Lorenzin, Madia, Franceschini, Delrio, do you remember – said Renzi – that you were in the Council of Ministers in those days? Dear Guerini and Serracchiani, do you remember that you were the deputy secretaries of that team? Which face will you wear to go to the polling station? I lost a referendum, but that’s better than losing your dignity.”

Words that for once are in tune with those of the centrist knife-brother Carlo Calenda: «Supporting the referendum against the Jobs Act – thundered the leader of Action – is a serious mistake by the Democratic Party. We mustn’t freeze the job market!”.

However, if the opposition of the third party politicians could be taken into account, the embarrassment felt in the Democratic Party was much less predictable, especially among the leaders “appointed” by Renzi, who do not comment or remain “on the fence” with great difficulty .

And I consider the incredible answer given to me by the vice-president of the Democratic Party Chiara Gribaudo (former Orlandian, former Orfinian, now in the majority, and even Schlein’s former roommate) as symptomatic of this malaise.

Read carefully: «We had already highlighted the fact that there were critical parts in the text of the Jobs Act in the commission, then the Government, as is known, made other choices… But this text has already been amended by the Constitutional Court… We had highlighted some critical issues regarding compensation for collective dismissals, but those parts have already been put in the drawer by the Court!”. And then: «The Jobs Act is seven years old, it has been substantially overtaken by the labor market, but it also has good parts…».

So I say to her: «Do you know that you don’t seem very enthusiastic about this Schlein battle?». And Gribaudo, almost cold towards her: «The secretary was not in the Democratic Party at the time, and was very critical of the parts that the Court rightly amended. But now those issues are outdated…”. I provoke her: «Then vote No». She gets angry: “Today’s battle is another: the minimum wage.”

The point is that Gribaudo, like almost all 250 parliamentarians of the Democratic Party, voted for that text, and now she is grasping at straws. And the truth is that on this issue either Landini or Renzi is right. Either precariousness was right or it is wrong. The rest is just super bullshit. However, they can kill the new Democratic Party in the cradle, because the vast majority of its voters have no doubts.