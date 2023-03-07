China’s new foreign minister Qin Gang looks confident and at ease as he gives his first press conference to Chinese and foreign journalists on Tuesday. When asked about Taiwan, he theatrically pulls out a copy of the Chinese constitution, “because he expected a question on that subject,” he laughs. Later, journalists say that they had to submit all their questions in advance.

The former ambassador to Washington immediately dashed all hope that China would adopt a more flexible attitude towards the US after the end of the zero-Covid policy. He reminded the audience that at the beginning of his placement in the US he was still seen as a so-called ‘Wolf Warrior’, the kind of diplomat who takes a fierce stance against the West and who does not tolerate criticism of China.

But that term is wrong, he said, which only reflects the deep Western misunderstanding of the Chinese attitude. “Officials at Foreign Affairs have to enter the conflict, because that’s how they protect the motherland,” Qin explained the increasing Chinese assertiveness.

The US must fundamentally change its attitude towards China. Because if the United States doesn’t slam on the brakes and speed along the wrong road, no guardrail can stop the car from derailing and crashing. Then conflict and confrontation are inevitable,” said Qin.

He is in line with what Chinese President Xi Jinping said to delegates at the annual People’s Congress on Monday. “Western countries, led by the US, are constraining, encircling and oppressing us,” Xi said. The fact that Xi referred to the US by name and surname is new. Until now, Xi has always referred to “certain countries” when he actually meant the US.

Chinese modernization

But Qin also made it clear that the US has long ceased to be the most important thing for China. Or: that the US should not seem the most important in any case. Because Western style modernization has long since become obsolete. This must make way for a higher phase of modernization under Chinese control. Qin called Western modernization a prelude, but now a symphony of a higher order has erupted worldwide. A symphony that China would like to conduct, although Qin did not say so in so many words.

It was no coincidence that the first question from a foreign journalist was awarded to an Egyptian journalist with a headscarf. The woman, visibly and audibly nervous, said she had already had the honor of attending the 20th Party Congress. She called the Chinese form of modernization an inspiration for many developing countries. Could the minister say something more about that?

He certainly could. He was visibly happy and self-confident. “China has busted the myth that modernization equals Westernization,” he said, reiterating the five foundations of Chinese-style modernization.

It was a vague and general argument: every country has a right to its own development, people come first, peace and cooperation are important, a united world is better than a divided world. Etcetera. He will be able to convince few Western countries, but the plan is not aimed at them. Well, on the rest of the world’s population.

According to Qin, China will not follow the Western path of war, colonization and plunder. “Developing countries make up 80 percent of the world’s population, they contribute 70 percent to the growth of the global economy,” said Qin. “The population of developing countries has a right to a better life, people from those countries should be given more rights to speak. China wants to contribute to that.”

Taiwan

Qin left no doubt that ties with Russia are and will remain strong. The relationship is “not aimed at interfering in the affairs of other countries.” On the contrary: both countries “set a good example for international relations”.

Qin also made a striking comparison between Ukraine and Taiwan. “Why does the US have a say in the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, but does it not recognize Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan? Why are we not allowed to supply arms to Russia, but they can to Taiwan? Why should they have a plan to destroy Taiwan?”

That last comment is not new, but it is typical. Qin refers to an unproven rumor from Garland Nixon, an American talk show host. According to Nixon, someone in the White House confided in him that US President Joe Biden had revealed a plan to destroy Taiwan.

The fact that Qin refers to this rumor shows how far the relationship between the two countries has now slipped. China is unlikely to believe the rumor, but it is another stick to beat the US with.

For example, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs keeps repeating the rumor that it was the US, not Russia, that blew up the Nordstream pipeline between Russia and Europe. And doesn’t the corona virus come from an American military lab instead of a Chinese lab, as is claimed in the West?

Qin also suggested that there may be an “invisible hand” seeking to thwart China’s recent proposal for peace in Ukraine, a hand that “seeks a longer war for the benefit of its own political agenda.”

The US strategy for the Indo-Pacific, according to Qin, is “an attempt to collude and form an exclusive bloc, an Asian version of NATO”, with the aim of encircling China. “But we must avoid a Cold War in Asia, and we have to deal with crises like the one in Ukraine.”

New security structure

And Europe? To achieve lasting peace on the European continent, a new security structure must be put in place that takes into account history and the interests of all parties, said Qin. In doing so, he suggests that NATO no longer suffices, and that Europe can best extricate itself from the oppressive, selfish embrace of the US for its own good.

Qin was kinder to Europe than to Japan. “Japan has hurt China badly in the past with its militarism. We will never forget that, and Japan should not forget that either,” he warned. He did mention that 35 million Chinese died to make post-war world peace possible, but said nothing about the possibility of a summit with Japan.

The last question was about the role Chinese youth can play in advancing China’s foreign policy. Qin was happy with that question, he said, because: “We still have too few microphones of our own, there are still too many jammers, there is still too much noise,” said Qin. “To make China’s voice sound loud and clear, the Chinese youth is especially important.”